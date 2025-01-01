[the guys are debating whether or not to let a stranger into the house]

James Franco [whispering] I know it sounds really weird, but... I don't think we should let him in.

Jay Baruchel Why not?

Headless Man Yeah, why not? I can hear you, by the way.

James Franco I'm sorry, we just don't know you, man. You could be, like, a looter or a, a rapist or a tittyfucker, like...

[Seth grabs his chest protectively]

James Franco ... I'm sorry. Look, guys, we just boarded up this whole house to keep everyone out, and the first guy who comes to the door, we're gonna let him in? I mean, how do we know we can trust this guy?

Headless Man I want to live! Things have gone crazy out here!

Danny McBride "Agagaga-fuckin'-crazy-out-here!" This guy fuckin' sucks.

James Franco What if he's the rapist?

Jonah Hill Man, even if he is a rapist, he can't rape all of us.

Headless Man [panicking] Yeah, no, I'm not a rapist!

Seth Rogen You gonna tittyfuck us?

Headless Man [almost in tears] If you want me to tittyfuck you, I will, so good, oh, you'll love it!

Jay Baruchel Seth, back me up, please, we can't just leave him out there to die, are you crazy?

James Franco [to Seth] What do you wanna do? I'll do whatever you wanna do.

Seth Rogen Uh, let's vote on it!

Headless Man Yeah, I fuckin' vote you let me in!

Danny McBride Here's my vote: fuck all of you, I'm letting him in. This is boring.

[the guys all shout and rush to stop him; something growls outside]

Headless Man There's something out here!

[the thing outside suddenly chops the man's head off, and the severed head bounces into the room, coming to a stop at Danny's feet]

Danny McBride [in shock] This is real! This is fucking real!

[he kicks the head at James, who kicks it away from him immediately. The guys all start screaming and kicking the head around the room to get away from it]

Jonah Hill You guys! This man was alive a few seconds ago, we can't play soccer with his head!

James Franco Pick it up, Jonah.

[Jonah picks up the head and immediately drops it again as blood gushes out of it]

Danny McBride What the fuck is going on?

Jonah Hill He blinked at me! He blinked at me!

James Franco Put it over there!