[an armored RV crashes into James Franco's Toyota Prius, slightly injuring Franco, Seth Rogen, and Jay Baruchel. A bunch of cannibals from the RV pulls all three of them out from the totaled car and starts to attack them]
Santa Cannibal
[yells]
Yo, cut his fuckin' head off!
[chainsaw revs up; James, Seth, and Jay screams]
[Danny McBride, leader of the cannibals, steps out of his RV with a marijuana joint in one hand and a dog's leash in the other]
[tugging on the leash, a gimp, who reveals to be Channing Tatum, jumps out from the RV]
[Danny pulls Channing over to him]
Danny McBride
Shit, I can't believe you guys are here. That's fucking crazy, and your timing couldn't be more perfect. It's been a long time since any of us have eaten, and you three gentlemen look delicious.
Danny McBride
[chuckles]
I'm a cannibal, hombre. We're gonna fuckin' eat your ass.
Seth Rogen
Fuck you, you can't eat us. Fuck that, man!
Danny McBride
I do whatever the fuck I want, whenever I want. I butt-fucked this dude.
[Channing drops down doggy-style]
Danny McBride
See that? I fuckin' slide right in that shit. I do whatever I want. This is my gimp. Channing, introduce yourself.
Seth Rogen
That's Channing Tatum, dude. What the fuck?
Danny McBride
Channing fucking Tatum. I found him wandering on the freeway. I collected him, made him my bitch
[Channing rubs Danny's crotch, but Danny shoves his hand away]