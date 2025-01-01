Sally RoseDon't let him use me to shame you into doing this.
Henry 'Razor' SharpI'm not. I'm not. Not at all. I made so many mistakes, Sally. I made so many. Maybe I shouldn't have quit boxing 30 years ago. Maybe I should've spent more time with you. I ignored you so much. Maybe I could've forgiven you and helped raise your kid. Maybe I could've done so many things that I didn't do. I just don't wanna make any more mistakes. I'm done with that. I let him take from me the two things that mattered most: You and boxing. I just shut it out. I don't even have a TV. Can you believe that? Because I'm afraid I might flip to a fight by accident and be embarrassed, because I'm a fighter. I was born to be a fighter. I had some talent. I did. And I just walked away so early. I love you. Always have, always will. You're stuck with me, believe me. But I've always regretted not beating Kid at his best.
Sally RoseNo matter how hard you guys work, it won't be your best.
Henry 'Razor' SharpI just want to keep it calm... But why HIM? I mean, seriously, of all the people in the world? I can't get it through my head. I lay in bed at night, I want to pound my head against... I dream about killing this guy. Why HIM? He's the worst guy in the world. Why?
Sally RoseOkay. Okay. Remember when you went to the Catskills to train? You wanted to be alone. You wouldn't return my calls. Six months turned into a year.
Sally RoseI know that. I know that. But I was so in love with you. And I even flew up to surprise you. And then I saw you with that woman.
Henry 'Razor' SharpI didn't know her. Nothing happened. I had no idea who she was, she just showed up.
Sally RoseWhat did I know? I just wanted to hurt you as much as I thought you had hurt me. And so... Kid.
Lightning[sees Razor and Sally together]Strange how life works out, huh? Oh, I'm flashing on to a stripper I knew once in Korea. She never charged me, not even for the most daring requests. I keep hoping I'd run into her again someday. Her and her ping-pong ball...
LightningWhen were you going to tell me you were blind in one eye?
Dante Slate, Jr.I got a kid in primary school, he's surrounded only by white kids! You know what that means? It means he owes people! He's already promised one kid a bar mitzvah! Do you know how much a bar mitzvah costs?
LightningOh, for God's sakes. A guy has sex with my girl, I want to knock his teeth out! Why didn't you?
Henry 'Razor' SharpBecause Kid loved boxing. I wanted to take from him the one thing he cared about most, because that's what he took from me.
LightningWell, you sure have a funny way of showing it.
Henry 'Razor' SharpYou're my buddy. But be careful where you're going, because you don't know anything about it.
LightningForgive me, but you keep talking about how much she meant to you. All I remember is you would show up at the gym first thing in the morning, you would be the last person to leave at night. You didn't have time for anybody or anything. You blamed her for ruining the relationship. Well, maybe the real problem was you.
Lightning[to Razor]Well, I'll never call you pussy again. Stupid maybe.
Dante Slate, Jr.A man turns 60, all of a sudden he's washed up and you kick him out of the workplace? That may have been fine 100 years ago, when men were dying at the age of 50. But in this world, it's different. The elderly are strong. Their spirit is strong. And they have a voice. And that voice is in these two men, and they will be heard. Respect, bitches!
Billy 'The Kid' McDonnen[to Frankie]You set me up with that one trainer over there who's so full of shit he can't even hear a word I'm saying!
Sally RoseI think we depressed the shit out of these pigeons...
[first lines]
Jim LampleyHello again, everybody, I'm Jim Lampley. Certain athletes are born enemies. Bird and Magic. Ali and Frazier. Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding. But the fiercest rivalry was be between two fighters from Pittsburgh with the names Razor and Kid.
Dante Slate, Jr.[to Razor]What's the matter, did you wake up on the wrong side of the tenement this morning?