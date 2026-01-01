One Is a Lonely Number, A Perfect Day for a Raspberry Ripple, Az egyes magányos szám, En er en for lidt, Ensom, men fri, Esposas Abandonadas, I eftyhia einai gia dyo, La femme sans mari, Mein Herz braucht Liebe, Mulheres Sem Marido, Raspberry Ripple, Skazana na samotność, Two Is a Happy Number, Una donna in attesa di divorzio, Una mujer sin amor, Válás előtt, Yksinäinen sydän, Один - одинокое число
Film rating
6.1
Rate10 votes
6.1IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Chalkboard[written on chalkboard as Amy walks through her husband's empty lecture hall] Uncle Wiggly Is a Neo-Classicist
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.