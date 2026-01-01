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Poster of Two Is a Happy Number
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Two Is a Happy Number
6.1

Two Is a Happy Number

, 1972
One Is a Lonely Number
USA / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Two Is a Happy Number
6.1

Cast

Trish Van Devere
Monte Markham
Janet Leigh
Janet Leigh
Melvyn Douglas
Melvyn Douglas
Jane Elliot
Jonathan Goldsmith
Director Mel Stuart
Writer David Seltzer, Rebecca Morris
Composer Michel Legrand
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 19 June 1972
Release date
19 June 1972 Russia 12+
19 June 1972 Kazakhstan
19 June 1972 USA
19 June 1972 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
One Is a Lonely Number, A Perfect Day for a Raspberry Ripple, Az egyes magányos szám, En er en for lidt, Ensom, men fri, Esposas Abandonadas, I eftyhia einai gia dyo, La femme sans mari, Mein Herz braucht Liebe, Mulheres Sem Marido, Raspberry Ripple, Skazana na samotność, Two Is a Happy Number, Una donna in attesa di divorzio, Una mujer sin amor, Válás előtt, Yksinäinen sydän, Один - одинокое число

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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