Two Is a Happy Number Movie Quotes

[first lines]
Amy Brower James, what are you doing?... Would you mind telling me what you're doing?
[he ignores her as he selects items from shelves, putting them in a box]
Amy Brower James, I think there's some things we should talk about. I'd really appreciate it if you'd say *something* to me.
James Brower Do you like this?
Amy Brower What?
James Brower This record - do you like it?
Amy Brower Do I like it?
James Brower If you like it, I'll leave it; if not, I'll take it with me.
Amy Brower James - what are you doing?
James Brower I am simply trying to determine which of us likes this record better than the other. Now, if it turns out that you like it, you're welcome to keep it. If not, I'll take it with me. I don't think I could be any plainer.
Amy Brower The record is yours; I gave it to you for your birthday.
James Brower Yes. But do you like it?
Amy Brower ...No, James. I do not like that record.
James Brower OK, then - I'll take it.
Chalkboard [written on chalkboard as Amy walks through her husband's empty lecture hall] Uncle Wiggly Is a Neo-Classicist
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Trish Van Devere
Paul Jenkins
