Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mel Stuart Mel Stuart
Kinoafisha Persons Mel Stuart

Mel Stuart

Mel Stuart

Date of Birth
2 September 1928
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
9 August 2012
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer

Popular Films

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory 7.8
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Two Is a Happy Number 6.1
Two Is a Happy Number (1972)

Filmography

Two Is a Happy Number 6.1
Two Is a Happy Number One Is a Lonely Number
Romantic, Drama 1972, USA
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory 7.8
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Adventure, Comedy, Family 1971, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more