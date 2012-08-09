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Mel Stuart
Mel Stuart
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mel Stuart
Mel Stuart
Mel Stuart
Date of Birth
2 September 1928
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
9 August 2012
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.8
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
(1971)
6.1
Two Is a Happy Number
(1972)
Filmography
6.1
Two Is a Happy Number
One Is a Lonely Number
Romantic, Drama
1972, USA
7.8
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Adventure, Comedy, Family
1971, USA
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