John Singing Rock Are you the fellow looking to find himself a medicine man?

Harry Erskine That's right. I'm Harry Erskine. Word sure gets around, doesn't it?

John Singing Rock Hard not to. You've been to five different medicine men already.

John Singing Rock What does a white man want with Indian magic?

Harry Erskine There's a 400-year-old medicine man that's being reincarnated on the back of a woman that I know.

John Singing Rock How well do you know this woman?

Harry Erskine Quite well.

John Singing Rock Well, that should help. Love is one of the strongest medicines there is.

Harry Erskine [nervously] Can you help me?

John Singing Rock Mr. Erskine, have you ever heard of Gitche Manitou?

[Harry shakes his head "No"]

John Singing Rock Well, Gitche Manitou is the Great Spirit among Indians. A bit like your Jesus or Jehovah. And what you're dealing with is the manitou, or spirit, of a great medicine man. Possibly in his fourth or fifth reincarnation.

Harry Erskine [frightened] Is that bad?

John Singing Rock For you, yes. Each time a manitou lives, he gains in strength. By the eighth reincarnation, he can join Gitche Manitou as a permanent spirit. Until then, the more lives lived, the more powerful.

Harry Erskine Well, how... how do you stop it?

John Singing Rock You don't. You don't halt it. You don't slow it down. Each manitou has its own momentum. All you can do is divert the spell and send it back from whence it came. But, that would take lots of power to force a manitou to make a 180-degree turn. And, so powerful a medicine man, you might have to wait until he leaves the woman's body.

Harry Erskine [horrified] That would kill her!

John Singing Rock It would kill her body. But her spirit would live in the medicine man.

Harry Erskine [disgustedly] "Spirit would live"! Great!

John Singing Rock There's only one thing I know that might stop him.

John Singing Rock Evoke the powers of other spirits.

Harry Erskine Well, how... how would I do that?

John Singing Rock [sarcastically] Well, Mountain is good. Try Wind. That's one of my favorites. Tell them John Singing Rock sent you.

Harry Erskine [angrily] Why won't you help me?