John Singing Rock
Are you the fellow looking to find himself a medicine man?
Harry Erskine
That's right. I'm Harry Erskine. Word sure gets around, doesn't it?
John Singing Rock
Hard not to. You've been to five different medicine men already.
John Singing Rock
What does a white man want with Indian magic?
Harry Erskine
There's a 400-year-old medicine man that's being reincarnated on the back of a woman that I know.
John Singing Rock
How well do you know this woman?
John Singing Rock
Well, that should help. Love is one of the strongest medicines there is.
John Singing Rock
Mr. Erskine, have you ever heard of Gitche Manitou?
[Harry shakes his head "No"]
John Singing Rock
Well, Gitche Manitou is the Great Spirit among Indians. A bit like your Jesus or Jehovah. And what you're dealing with is the manitou, or spirit, of a great medicine man. Possibly in his fourth or fifth reincarnation.
John Singing Rock
For you, yes. Each time a manitou lives, he gains in strength. By the eighth reincarnation, he can join Gitche Manitou as a permanent spirit. Until then, the more lives lived, the more powerful.
John Singing Rock
You don't. You don't halt it. You don't slow it down. Each manitou has its own momentum. All you can do is divert the spell and send it back from whence it came. But, that would take lots of power to force a manitou to make a 180-degree turn. And, so powerful a medicine man, you might have to wait until he leaves the woman's body.
John Singing Rock
It would kill her body. But her spirit would live in the medicine man.
John Singing Rock
There's only one thing I know that might stop him.
John Singing Rock
Evoke the powers of other spirits.
John Singing Rock
[sarcastically]
Well, Mountain is good. Try Wind. That's one of my favorites. Tell them John Singing Rock sent you.
John Singing Rock
[becoming serious]
Mr. Erskine, you see this valley? From where we stand, there's over a half million acres of land. Some of the richest farmland in the world. Two hundred years ago, my ancestors owned all of this land. Now it's under title to the Missouri Holding Company. I don't want your pleas for help, Mr. White Man! I don't need your money!