Kinoafisha Films The Manitou The Manitou Movie Quotes

The Manitou Movie Quotes

John Singing Rock Gitche Manitou? Harry, you don't call Gitche Manitou. He...
Harry Erskine Oh yeah, well, he's going to get a person-to-person call from me... collect!
John Singing Rock Normally, I wait three risings of the sun before I take on a job.
Dr. Snow Just assume for a moment, sir, that this woman - she's a young woman?
Harry Erskine Yeah, a young woman.
Dr. Snow Just assume that she has a problem, now assume also this problem has to do with Indian magic. Well, my God, son, you do have one Hell of a problem!
John Singing Rock [praying over his medicine circle] Gitche Manitou, hear me. Hear me and protect me.
Harry Erskine [as Karen Tandy opens her eyes] John, look!
John Singing Rock Who are you? Where do you come from?
Misquamacus [speaking through Karen Tandy] I am mightier than you. Your medicine is of no consequence.
John Singing Rock What is your name?
Misquamacus My name... Misquamacus. Leave the whites, little brother from the plains. Do not help them... or die.
Harry Erskine John, what's the matter? What... what is it?
John Singing Rock It's Misquamacus. The greatest medicine man of all. He turned rivers, made storms. Mountains rose at his command. No spirit ignored him. No demon denied him.
Dr. Jack Hughes My God!
John Singing Rock Your God won't help you. Nothing in your Christian world will help. Not prayers, not holy water. Not the weight of a thousand of your churches.
Harry Erskine What about that circle of sand?
John Singing Rock He's sure to break it. I only hope it holds him long enough for me to fight him.
Harry Erskine Oh, great. You're gonna play King of the Mountain with that Mixmaster! What about Karen?
John Singing Rock Harry... if I win, she lives. If I lose, believe me... she'll feel less pain than any of us.
John Singing Rock Are you the fellow looking to find himself a medicine man?
Harry Erskine That's right. I'm Harry Erskine. Word sure gets around, doesn't it?
John Singing Rock Hard not to. You've been to five different medicine men already.
Harry Erskine That's right.
John Singing Rock What does a white man want with Indian magic?
Harry Erskine There's a 400-year-old medicine man that's being reincarnated on the back of a woman that I know.
John Singing Rock How well do you know this woman?
Harry Erskine Quite well.
John Singing Rock Well, that should help. Love is one of the strongest medicines there is.
Harry Erskine [nervously] Can you help me?
John Singing Rock Mr. Erskine, have you ever heard of Gitche Manitou?
[Harry shakes his head "No"]
John Singing Rock Well, Gitche Manitou is the Great Spirit among Indians. A bit like your Jesus or Jehovah. And what you're dealing with is the manitou, or spirit, of a great medicine man. Possibly in his fourth or fifth reincarnation.
Harry Erskine [frightened] Is that bad?
John Singing Rock For you, yes. Each time a manitou lives, he gains in strength. By the eighth reincarnation, he can join Gitche Manitou as a permanent spirit. Until then, the more lives lived, the more powerful.
Harry Erskine Well, how... how do you stop it?
John Singing Rock You don't. You don't halt it. You don't slow it down. Each manitou has its own momentum. All you can do is divert the spell and send it back from whence it came. But, that would take lots of power to force a manitou to make a 180-degree turn. And, so powerful a medicine man, you might have to wait until he leaves the woman's body.
Harry Erskine [horrified] That would kill her!
John Singing Rock It would kill her body. But her spirit would live in the medicine man.
Harry Erskine [disgustedly] "Spirit would live"! Great!
John Singing Rock There's only one thing I know that might stop him.
Harry Erskine What's that?
John Singing Rock Evoke the powers of other spirits.
Harry Erskine Well, how... how would I do that?
John Singing Rock [sarcastically] Well, Mountain is good. Try Wind. That's one of my favorites. Tell them John Singing Rock sent you.
Harry Erskine [angrily] Why won't you help me?
John Singing Rock [becoming serious] Mr. Erskine, you see this valley? From where we stand, there's over a half million acres of land. Some of the richest farmland in the world. Two hundred years ago, my ancestors owned all of this land. Now it's under title to the Missouri Holding Company. I don't want your pleas for help, Mr. White Man! I don't need your money!
Dr. Jack Hughes Don't be an administrator!
Dr. McEvoy [after seeing the manitou] It's not possible.
John Singing Rock Possible? Is that your SCIENCE talking, DOCTOR?
Dr. McEvoy That was one Hell of an earthquake!
John Singing Rock That was no earthquake... it's the Great Old One.
Harry Erskine Who the Hell is he?
John Singing Rock Devil, Lucifer, Satan, Prince of Darkness, does it really matter?
Dr. Snow What you have to understand is that the magic of ancient Indian tribes was very, very powerful. They were, in fact, one of the great magical societies of modern times, of pure ethnic occult art. And, er, they were,
[wiping a bookcase]
Dr. Snow Ugh, this is a mess! They were, er, undiluted with European conceptions and preconceptions. The whole concept of the Indians, the whole concept of life and death and inner space was rolled up in the Indians' demon, the equivalent demon. That demon would be possessed of monstrous, monstrous power!
MacArthur Then what you're saying, Doc, is we're out of luck?
