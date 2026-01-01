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Filmography
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Lurene Tuttle
Lurene Tuttle
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lurene Tuttle
Lurene Tuttle
Lurene Tuttle
Date of Birth
29 August 1907
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
28 May 1986
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.0
Niagara
(1953)
Tickets
6.9
Don't Bother to Knock
(1952)
6.9
Testament
(1983)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Film-Noir
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
1983
1978
1953
1952
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
6.9
Testament
Testament
Drama, Sci-Fi
1983, USA
5.4
The Manitou
The Manitou
Horror
1978, USA / Canada
7
Niagara
Niagara
Drama, Thriller, Film-Noir
1953, USA
Tickets
6.9
Don't Bother to Knock
Don't Bother to Knock
Drama, Thriller
1952, USA
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