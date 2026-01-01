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Lurene Tuttle Lurene Tuttle
Kinoafisha Persons Lurene Tuttle

Lurene Tuttle

Lurene Tuttle

Date of Birth
29 August 1907
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
28 May 1986
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Niagara 7.0
Niagara (1953)
Don't Bother to Knock 6.9
Don't Bother to Knock (1952)
Testament 6.9
Testament (1983)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Testament 6.9
Testament Testament
Drama, Sci-Fi 1983, USA
The Manitou 5.4
The Manitou The Manitou
Horror 1978, USA / Canada
Niagara 7
Niagara Niagara
Drama, Thriller, Film-Noir 1953, USA
Tickets
Don't Bother to Knock 6.9
Don't Bother to Knock Don't Bother to Knock
Drama, Thriller 1952, USA
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