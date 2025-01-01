Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Water Water Movie Quotes

Water Movie Quotes

Baxter Thwaites We don't get too many visitors here, except people whose ships have run aground.
Reverend Eric Almost the entire population is descended from shipwreck victims.
Baxter Thwaites Don't underestimate your own contribution, Eric.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baxter Thwaites How can we maintain decorum if our spiritual leader is trying to put his hand up Miss Cascara's skirt?
Delores You prefer he put his hand up my skirt?
Baxter Thwaites Ar least you're used to it. You won't scream.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Delores [out of breath, to Baxter] Bas... bas... bastard!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baxter Thwaites From there you can return to Cuba.
Cuban 1 And face Fidel after this fiasco? No, we go to Miami. I have a cousin there.
Cuban 2 Si. We go underground and spread sedition!
Cuban 1 No, we deal coke. Like Al Pacino in Scarface.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Four men's feet are protruding from beneath a bed]
Baxter Thwaites Are you two digging a hole, or committing an unnatural act?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Miguel Under British law, singing badly is not a crime.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Delgardo [singing] Show me no mercy, give me no bail! I'm ready and willing to go to jail!
Garfield Right now!
Baxter Thwaites I'm not going to send you to jail for two reasons: first, I refuse to make a martyr of you, and second, it is still being redecorated.
Miguel I can't get the paint, boss!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prime Minister There was only one Gandhi. One anorexic little looney in a loin cloth and we lost an entire subcontinent.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prime Minister The Special Air Service has already been dispatched, willing to demonstrate the gratuitous violence and mayhem for which they are so rightly famous
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Film Director Ok, when the rebell comes in, I'm gonna need a lot of reactions. Get me France, get me England, get me the US, get me Russia. Who's that? Sweden? Forget Sweden! They wouldn't react if the roof fell in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pamela You once called me an undesirable alien...
Baxter Thwaites I lied!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Franklin Spender On hearing he was about to blow up his daughter, Spender says: "We were never that close."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baxter Thwaites It would seem that in the eyes of the British government Cascara is the dot above the I in the word shit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Franklin Spender Gentlemen? We're in the water business.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reverend Eric [speaking of Delgardo] He is my son, my son.
Rob You're his father, Father?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Garfield Hey, you spoke, man.
Delgardo I couldn't think of anything to rhyme with "bomb".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Delgardo [singing] I don't care, I don't give a damn! British justice is a farce and a sham!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Film Director That's... uh... Ringo Whosits. And George Whatsits. It's Whosits and Whatsits together again!
Television P.A. Isn't that Eric Clapton?
Film Director My God it's the Concert for Cascara!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Baxter Thwaites Smile, Sir Malcolm, as the cameras catch the dying moments of a British colony.
Sir Malcolm Dying moments of my career, you mean. Thanks to this disastrous episode the Right Honourable Margaret Thatcher is going to have my balls.
Delores Okay honey, stop this screwing around! I want to leave now!
Baxter Thwaites And if she doesn't, Sir Malcolm, Delores certainly will.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kessler Two of us will mine the rig. The explosions will be your signal to blow the cliff face. When they listen to the Rebel's broadcast, that is the time we strike. Meantime, we eat. Pierre, break out the emergency rations.
Pierre The emergency special is carre d'agneau with beans. French, of course. Followed by green salad, cheese and fraises des bois. To accompany this we have a robust, young sensimilla which will refresh even the most cynical palate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlesworth Major "Mad Dog" Hollister, isn't it? Sandy "Take No Prisoners" Charlesworth, SAS.
Hollister We'll have to move these civilians. Can't see the target for the limbo dancers.
Charlesworth Those are innocent bystanders.
Hollister There's no such thing. They're all hand in glove with the gooks.
Charlesworth We are not in Vietnam now, Major. Those chaps carry British passports. If any of them have to die, it will be by a British bullet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rob This is the Governor's wife!
Deke Halliday You mean she's not the hooker?
Baxter Thwaites I told you not to wear those heels, darling.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rob Hi, guys...
[Gets no answer]
Rob How you doing?
[Still no answer]
Rob Do... you... speak... English?
Garfield I do, but my comrade will not speak until he can say Cascara is free.
Rob Is that a political posture or a speech impediment?
Garfield It's a promise to our people.
Rob [laughs] Hey, that's terrific. I'm Rob Waring, this is Ben Branch. We're with SpenCo.
Garfield The ruthless Yankee capitalists.
Rob Of Houston, Texas.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Baxter Thwaites At the time, this job was a big promotion for me - youngest governor in the Caribbean. But over the years, I think my wife has resented the restraints the position imposes.
[Delores and Ben tango into the room and out again]
Baxter Thwaites As you can see. Buenos noches, darling!
Rob Where, uh, where did you two meet?
Baxter Thwaites On an earlier posting of mine. I sometimes think she misses the bright lights of Guatemala City.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Delores Do you remember "Ernesto & Delores?" I was Delores!
Baxter Thwaites I'm sure he didn't think you were Ernesto, darling.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more