MiguelUnder British law, singing badly is not a crime.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Delgardo[singing]Show me no mercy, give me no bail! I'm ready and willing to go to jail!
GarfieldRight now!
Baxter ThwaitesI'm not going to send you to jail for two reasons: first, I refuse to make a martyr of you, and second, it is still being redecorated.
MiguelI can't get the paint, boss!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prime MinisterThere was only one Gandhi. One anorexic little looney in a loin cloth and we lost an entire subcontinent.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prime MinisterThe Special Air Service has already been dispatched, willing to demonstrate the gratuitous violence and mayhem for which they are so rightly famous
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Film DirectorOk, when the rebell comes in, I'm gonna need a lot of reactions. Get me France, get me England, get me the US, get me Russia. Who's that? Sweden? Forget Sweden! They wouldn't react if the roof fell in.
KesslerTwo of us will mine the rig. The explosions will be your signal to blow the cliff face. When they listen to the Rebel's broadcast, that is the time we strike. Meantime, we eat. Pierre, break out the emergency rations.
PierreThe emergency special is carre d'agneau with beans. French, of course. Followed by green salad, cheese and fraises des bois. To accompany this we have a robust, young sensimilla which will refresh even the most cynical palate.