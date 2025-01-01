Spurgeon Tanner[about the Wolf comet]Now the outgassing has created a vent a half mile wide and at least two miles deep. Comet gets closer to the sun; sun melts the ice, ice turns to steam. We get a big hole, okay? So, how many nukes do we have left in the back?
Spurgeon TannerOkay. If we can get the remaining bombs in that vent, there shouldn't be anything left of that comet bigger than a suitcase. Now, we can't do anything about the little one, but you know... it just might give them a chance. Now, without the arming codes, we're going to have to wait to set the bomb timers until we get closer to Earth, to raise Houston.
Mikhail TulchinskyWe may not have enough life support left to get back into the cargo bay for the nukes. Much less to go down to the comet.
Mark SimonWe sure as hell don't have enough propellent left in the Messiah to maneuver with. How are we supposed to get back off the surface once we've... once we've gotten down there?
[Fish is silent, and everyone's expression changes knowingly]
Andrea Baker[smiles briefly]Well, look on the bright side. We'll all have high schools named after us.
Alan RittenhouseI know you're just a reporter, but you used to be a person, right?
[last lines]
President BeckWe watched as the bombs shattered the second comet into a million pieces of ice and rock that burned harmlessly in our atmosphere and lit up the sky for an hour. Still, we were left with the devastation of the first. The waters reached as far inland as the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. It washed away farms and towns, forests and skyscrapers. But, the water receded. The wave hit Europe and Africa too. Millions were lost, and countless more left homeless. But the waters receded. Cities fall, but they are rebuilt. And heroes die, but they are remembered. We honor them with every brick we lay, with every field we sow, With every child we comfort, and then teach to rejoice in what we have been re-given. Our planet. Our home. So now, let us begin.
[President Beck & Jenny are discussing the upcoming news conference about the comet]
President BeckNow listen, young lady. This is a presidential favour. I'm letting you go because I don't want another headache. And I'm trusting you because I know what this can do for your career. Now, it may seem like we have each other over the same barrel but it just seems that way.
President BeckWe always thought the deadline for public knowledge was the publication of next year's budget since we've spent more money than we can account for. That won't happen for two weeks. I don't suppose I could prevail upon you to wait two weeks in the name of national security?
Jenny LernerTwo weeks? There's no such thing as two weeks in the news business.
Spurgeon Tanner[reading to Oren Monash, blinded and strapped to a bunk in the spacecraft]Well, let's get started. Moby Dick. Chapter One. Call me Ishmael...
Mike PerryThank you for your sexual insight, Mr. Thurman. You can sit down now.
JasonFamous people always get sex, Mr. Perry. That's the main reason it's good to be famous.
Patricia RuizI was with the secretary since he's been governor of Connecticut. I came to Washington with him. I moved here because I was dedicated to his career. I trusted the man and then he fucked me.
President BeckWe get hit all the time by rocks and meteors. Some the size of a car, others no bigger than your hand. But the comet they found is the size of New York City, from the south side of Central Park to the Battery, about seven miles long. Put another way, this comet is larger than Mount Everest. It weighs... five hundred billion tons.