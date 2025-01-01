Spurgeon Tanner [about the Wolf comet] Now the outgassing has created a vent a half mile wide and at least two miles deep. Comet gets closer to the sun; sun melts the ice, ice turns to steam. We get a big hole, okay? So, how many nukes do we have left in the back?

Spurgeon Tanner Okay. If we can get the remaining bombs in that vent, there shouldn't be anything left of that comet bigger than a suitcase. Now, we can't do anything about the little one, but you know... it just might give them a chance. Now, without the arming codes, we're going to have to wait to set the bomb timers until we get closer to Earth, to raise Houston.

Mikhail Tulchinsky We may not have enough life support left to get back into the cargo bay for the nukes. Much less to go down to the comet.

Mark Simon We sure as hell don't have enough propellent left in the Messiah to maneuver with. How are we supposed to get back off the surface once we've... once we've gotten down there?

[Fish is silent, and everyone's expression changes knowingly]

Orin Monash We don't.