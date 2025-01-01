Menu
Deep Impact Movie Quotes

Spurgeon Tanner [about the Wolf comet] Now the outgassing has created a vent a half mile wide and at least two miles deep. Comet gets closer to the sun; sun melts the ice, ice turns to steam. We get a big hole, okay? So, how many nukes do we have left in the back?
Mikhail Tulchinsky Four.
Spurgeon Tanner Okay. If we can get the remaining bombs in that vent, there shouldn't be anything left of that comet bigger than a suitcase. Now, we can't do anything about the little one, but you know... it just might give them a chance. Now, without the arming codes, we're going to have to wait to set the bomb timers until we get closer to Earth, to raise Houston.
Mikhail Tulchinsky We may not have enough life support left to get back into the cargo bay for the nukes. Much less to go down to the comet.
Mark Simon We sure as hell don't have enough propellent left in the Messiah to maneuver with. How are we supposed to get back off the surface once we've... once we've gotten down there?
[Fish is silent, and everyone's expression changes knowingly]
Orin Monash We don't.
Andrea Baker [smiles briefly] Well, look on the bright side. We'll all have high schools named after us.
Alan Rittenhouse I know you're just a reporter, but you used to be a person, right?
[last lines]
President Beck We watched as the bombs shattered the second comet into a million pieces of ice and rock that burned harmlessly in our atmosphere and lit up the sky for an hour. Still, we were left with the devastation of the first. The waters reached as far inland as the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. It washed away farms and towns, forests and skyscrapers. But, the water receded. The wave hit Europe and Africa too. Millions were lost, and countless more left homeless. But the waters receded. Cities fall, but they are rebuilt. And heroes die, but they are remembered. We honor them with every brick we lay, with every field we sow, With every child we comfort, and then teach to rejoice in what we have been re-given. Our planet. Our home. So now, let us begin.
[President Beck & Jenny are discussing the upcoming news conference about the comet]
Jenny Lerner I want exclusivity.
President Beck Now listen, young lady. This is a presidential favour. I'm letting you go because I don't want another headache. And I'm trusting you because I know what this can do for your career. Now, it may seem like we have each other over the same barrel but it just seems that way.
Jenny Lerner I want...
President Beck You want?
Jenny Lerner May I... May I have the first question?
President Beck I'll see you Tuesday, Miss Lerner.
President Beck We always thought the deadline for public knowledge was the publication of next year's budget since we've spent more money than we can account for. That won't happen for two weeks. I don't suppose I could prevail upon you to wait two weeks in the name of national security?
Jenny Lerner Two weeks? There's no such thing as two weeks in the news business.
Spurgeon Tanner [reading to Oren Monash, blinded and strapped to a bunk in the spacecraft] Well, let's get started. Moby Dick. Chapter One. Call me Ishmael...
President Beck Life will go on, we will prevail.
Morten Entrekin People knew about the Manhattan Project, you know, and they kept it a secret.
Jenny Lerner That was just the creation of the atom bomb.
[uncomfortable chuckle]
Jenny Lerner [about Rittenhouse] Biggest story in history? What an ego.
Spurgeon Tanner We don't have time to talk, Houston. There's nothing we can do about the smaller one, but... we do have a plan. We need the arming codes for the last four nukes.
Otis Hefter Arming codes? What the hell for?
Spurgeon Tanner Mitch, we can do or we can teach. What's your pleasure?
Otis Hefter [sighs, and shouts to his people] Get the arming codes! Get the God-damn codes!
Oren Monash Fish. Why the hell do they call you FISH?
Spurgeon Tanner Well, Spurgeon... Sturgeon... FISH. Took about 15 minutes my first day at the Naval Academy.
Jenny Lerner We know everything.
Alan Rittenhouse Nobody knows everything.
Jason You know you're gonna have a lot more sex than anyone else in our year.
[the whole crowd start shouting and applauding]
Leo Biederman Really?
Leo Biederman I talked to Civil defense. They said if you and I got married we'd be family, and I could get you in.
Sarah Hotchner What about my parents? They're not your family. I don't want to go without my parents.
Leo Biederman I'm the famous Leo Beiderman, and I haven't used my fame for anything, but I got them to let your family go, too. This is your only chance to survive.
Jenny Lerner When I was 11, I stole $32 from your wallet.
Jason Lerner When you were a baby I once dropped you on your head.
Robin Lerner [to Jenny about wedding] Jason says "Lie lie lie lie, til death do us part" blah blah blah. And she says yes, and he says yes and it's kissie kissie kissie and congratulations.
[deep sigh]
Robin Lerner Jenny, you now have a stepmother who is two years older than you.
Chloe Jenny, I know that you hate me. I know that you have terrible things that you want to say to me. You have to get over it. Life goes on.
Jenny Lerner Life goes on? Okay.
[Jenny laughs]
Jason Lerner What's so funny?
Jenny Lerner Life... We'll see.
Jason Lerner What's so funny about "life goes on"? Life going on? I don't think it's funny life that goes on.
Jenny Lerner You're too late. I already took care of everything.
Jason Lerner Come. Inside the car. You're getting sick. Please. I want to talk to you. Please, come.
Jenny Lerner I don't give a shit. Go home and tell it to Chloe.
Jason Lerner I can't. She left me. She's with her mother. They both got scared. Come. I want to talk to you. I need you.
Jenny Lerner How does it feel? I feel like an orphan.
Mike Perry Thank you for your sexual insight, Mr. Thurman. You can sit down now.
Jason Famous people always get sex, Mr. Perry. That's the main reason it's good to be famous.
Patricia Ruiz I was with the secretary since he's been governor of Connecticut. I came to Washington with him. I moved here because I was dedicated to his career. I trusted the man and then he fucked me.
Jenny Lerner He what?
Patricia Ruiz No, I didn't have sex with him. I should say *I* didn't have sex with him, but somebody sure did.
[Gus Partanza is blasted into space by the comet's out-gassing]
Andrea Baker Oh, God, we're losing one. He's got escape velocity. 1,000 feet and climbing.
[Gus screams]
Spurgeon Tanner Mark, Mikhail, get the hell out of there!
Leo Biederman [to his parents] I have to go back for Sarah.
President Beck We get hit all the time by rocks and meteors. Some the size of a car, others no bigger than your hand. But the comet they found is the size of New York City, from the south side of Central Park to the Battery, about seven miles long. Put another way, this comet is larger than Mount Everest. It weighs... five hundred billion tons.
