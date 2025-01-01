Bishop Garret Montgomery We have to ask ourselves: What does this man want? He wants to be loved, of course. We all want to be loved. Failing that he wants to be... admired. Failing that he wants to be feared. Failing that, he wants to be hated and despised. You should beware the man who wants to be hated and despised. Don't you think?

Father James Lavelle I think you read that in a book, your Excellency.