The WriterNo-one ever says the word 'death' around you any more.
TeresaYes. He was a good man. We had a very good life together. We loved each other very much. And now... he has gone. And that is not unfair. That is just what happened. But many people don't live good lives. They don't feel love. That is why it's unfair. I feel sorry for them.
Father James LavelleI've always felt there's something inherently psychopathic about joining the army in peacetime. As far as I'm concerned, people join the army to find out what its like to kill someone. I hardly think that's an inclination that should be encouraged in modern society, do you? Jesus Christ didn't think so, either. And the commandment "Thou shalt not kill" does not have an asterisk beside it, referring you to the bottom of the page where you find a list of instances where it's okay to kill people.
Milo HerlihyWell, nearly all of them. I'm on to transexual pornography at the moment. Chicks with dicks, you know.
Milo HerlihyI have had murderous feelings, though, I have to admit. Not getting laid, it's starting to make me feel really angry towards women. And so I thought, well, if I join the Army, those inclinations, as you call them, would be seen as a plus. On your application, like. They don't come right out and say that's what they're looking for. In the advertisements, it's all about seeing the world and all that shite. But I would assume that wanting to murder someone would be like having a degree in engineering, you know, it would outweigh my lack of qualifications.
Milo HerlihyNew York? I'd only end up getting the AIDS, knowing my luck. Thanks for taking the time to talk to me, Father. I can't say it's been of much help, but it's good to get these things out in the open, I suppose.
Father James LavelleTibetians spit on blind people in the street! They are killing albinos in Africa! You are so fucking naive!
Father LearyPlease do not curse at me, Father. I think it would be best to countinue this conversation in the morning, when you are sober.
Father James LavelleWhy you are a fucking priest at all? You should be a fucking accountant or a fucking insurance man!
Bishop Garret MontgomeryWe have to ask ourselves: What does this man want? He wants to be loved, of course. We all want to be loved. Failing that he wants to be... admired. Failing that he wants to be feared. Failing that, he wants to be hated and despised. You should beware the man who wants to be hated and despised. Don't you think?
Michael Fitzgerald[slightly drunk and drinking more liquor while meeting in his mansion with Fr. Lavelle in the middle of the afternoon, gestures with his drink toward the priest, who's drinking water]Are you sure I can't tempt you?