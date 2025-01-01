Menu
Agyness Deyn
Agyness Deyn
Date of Birth
16 February 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Eye colour
blue
Popular Films
6.2
Hard Sun
(2018)
6.2
Sunset Song
(2015)
6.0
Her Smell
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Drama
Horror
Musical
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2018
2015
2012
All
6
Films
5
TV Shows
1
Actress
6
6.2
Hard Sun
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi
2018, Great Britain
4.6
Patient Zero
Patient Zero
Horror
2018, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
The Titan
The Titan
Action, Sci-Fi
2018, USA / Great Britain / Spain
Watch trailer
6
Her Smell
Her Smell
Drama, Musical
2018, USA
6.2
Sunset Song
Sunset Song
Drama
2015, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.5
Pusher
Pusher
Crime, Thriller
2012, Great Britain
Watch trailer
