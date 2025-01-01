Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Agyness Deyn
Agyness Deyn Agyness Deyn
Kinoafisha Persons Agyness Deyn

Agyness Deyn

Agyness Deyn

Date of Birth
16 February 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Eye colour
blue

Popular Films

Hard Sun 6.2
Hard Sun (2018)
Sunset Song 6.2
Sunset Song (2015)
Her Smell 6.0
Her Smell (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 Films 5 TV Shows 1 Actress 6
Hard Sun 6.2
Hard Sun
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi 2018, Great Britain
Patient Zero 4.6
Patient Zero Patient Zero
Horror 2018, USA
Watch trailer
The Titan 4.9
The Titan The Titan
Action, Sci-Fi 2018, USA / Great Britain / Spain
Watch trailer
Her Smell 6
Her Smell Her Smell
Drama, Musical 2018, USA
Sunset Song 6.2
Sunset Song Sunset Song
Drama 2015, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Pusher 5.5
Pusher Pusher
Crime, Thriller 2012, Great Britain
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more