Poster of Whores' Glory
7.2 IMDb Rating: 7.2
Kinoafisha Films Whores' Glory

Whores' Glory

Whores' Glory 18+
Synopsis

An examination of the lives, needs, troubles and hopes of prostitutes in Thailand, Bangladesh and Mexico.
Country Germany / Austria
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2011
Online premiere 2 July 2012
World premiere 3 September 2011
Release date
9 September 2011 Austria
16 June 2012 Estonia
29 September 2011 Germany
Worldwide Gross $197,932
Production Lotus Film, Quinte Film GmbH, Living Films
Also known as
Whores' Glory, La gloria de las prostitutas, Chwała dziwkom, Day by Day, Glorija kurb, Hoorade hiilgus, Sjaj kurvi, Sladký žIvot Kurev, Whores' Glory - Ein Triptychon, Το μεγαλείο της πόρνης, Слава блудниці, Слава блудницы, 妓女的荣耀, 我賣身但不賣尊嚴
Director
Michael Glawogger
Cast and Crew
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
