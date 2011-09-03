An examination of the lives, needs, troubles and hopes of prostitutes in Thailand, Bangladesh and Mexico.
CountryGermany / Austria
Runtime1 hour 50 minutes
Production year2011
Online premiere2 July 2012
World premiere3 September 2011
Release date
9 September 2011
Austria
16 June 2012
Estonia
29 September 2011
Germany
Worldwide Gross$197,932
ProductionLotus Film, Quinte Film GmbH, Living Films
Also known as
Whores' Glory, La gloria de las prostitutas, Chwała dziwkom, Day by Day, Glorija kurb, Hoorade hiilgus, Sjaj kurvi, Sladký žIvot Kurev, Whores' Glory - Ein Triptychon, Το μεγαλείο της πόρνης, Слава блудниці, Слава блудницы, 妓女的荣耀, 我賣身但不賣尊嚴