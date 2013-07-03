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Poster of Alien Rising
3.1
Alien Rising - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Alien Rising
3.1

Alien Rising

, 2012
Gemini Rising
USA / Sci-Fi, Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Alien Rising
3.1
Alien Rising - Trailer
Alien Rising  Trailer

Cast

Lance Henriksen
Lance Henriksen
Colonel Stephen Cencula
Amy Hathaway
Lisa Morgan
John Savage
John Savage
Manning
Brian Krause
Brian Krause
Plummer
Dave Vescio
Dr. Bainbridge
Anthony Vitale
Burch
James MacPherson
Peter Donovan
Art Evans
General Tabor
Andy Gates
Dr. Templeton
Tamzin Brown
Lab technician
Director Dana Schroeder
Writer Michael Todd, Kenny Yakkel
Composer Andrew Morgan Smith
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 3 July 2013
Release date
3 July 2013 Russia 16+
9 March 2015 Great Britain
3 July 2013 Japan
3 July 2013 Kazakhstan
2 December 2014 USA
3 July 2013 Ukraine
Budget $3,500,000
Production Pathfinder Film Group, Pathfinder Productions
Also known as
Gemini Rising, Alien Rising, エイリアン2013

Film rating

3.1
Rate 15 votes
3 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Alien Rising - Trailer
Alien Rising Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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