Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Wolf of Wall Street The Wolf of Wall Street Awards

Awards and nominations of The Wolf of Wall Street 2013

Academy Awards, USA 2014 Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best WTF Moment
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Shirtless Performance
Nominee
 Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
 Best Musical Moment
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best Movie
Nominee
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
My Pet Dragon
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more