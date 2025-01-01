Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
The Wolf of Wall Street
The Wolf of Wall Street Awards
Awards and nominations of The Wolf of Wall Street 2013
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best WTF Moment
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Shirtless Performance
Nominee
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Movie
Nominee
