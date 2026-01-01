Menu
Kinoafisha Films Rust and Bone Rust and Bone Awards

Awards and nominations of Rust and Bone 2012

Cannes Film Festival 2012 Cannes Film Festival 2012
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Foreign Film
Nominee
 Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
 Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
