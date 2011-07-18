Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Gamer
Poster of Gamer
Рейтинги
5.9 IMDb Rating: 4.9
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Gamer

Gamer

Gaamer 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 18 July 2011
Release date
3 May 2012 Russia P&I Films
18 July 2011 Ukraine
Budget $20,000
Production Cry Cinema
Also known as
Gámer, Gamer, Гамер, Gaamer, Jucătorul
Director
Oleg Sentsov
Cast
Vladislav Zhuk
Alexander Fedotov
Zhanna Biryuk
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Gamer
Numbers 5.3
Numbers (2019)
Homeward 7.4
Homeward (2019)
Atlantis 6.8
Atlantis (2019)
Donbass 6.7
Donbass (2018)
Cyborgs: Heroes Never Die 7.5
Cyborgs: Heroes Never Die (2017)
Mariupolis 6.3
Mariupolis (2016)
Gamer 6.5
Gamer (2009)
Vykhod 5.2
Vykhod (2009)

Film rating

5.9
Rate 12 votes
4.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more