About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
Рейтинги
5.9
IMDb Rating: 4.9
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Gamer
Gamer
Gaamer
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Country
Ukraine
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
18 July 2011
Release date
3 May 2012
Russia
P&I Films
18 July 2011
Ukraine
Budget
$20,000
Production
Cry Cinema
Also known as
Gámer, Gamer, Гамер, Gaamer, Jucătorul
Director
Oleg Sentsov
Cast
Vladislav Zhuk
Alexander Fedotov
Zhanna Biryuk
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Gamer
5.3
Numbers
(2019)
7.4
Homeward
(2019)
6.8
Atlantis
(2019)
6.7
Donbass
(2018)
7.5
Cyborgs: Heroes Never Die
(2017)
6.3
Mariupolis
(2016)
6.5
Gamer
(2009)
5.2
Vykhod
(2009)
Film rating
5.9
Rate
12
votes
4.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
