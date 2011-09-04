Alois Nebel
Alois Nebel
18+
Country
Germany / Czechia
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
4 September 2011
Release date
|19 April 2012
|Russia
| Русский репортаж
|
|19 April 2012
|Belarus
|
|
|2 July 2013
|China
|
|
|29 September 2011
|Czechia
|
|
|14 March 2012
|France
|
|
|12 December 2013
|Germany
|
|
|4 September 2011
|Italy
|
|
|19 April 2012
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|16 February 2012
|Slovakia
|
|
|19 April 2012
|Ukraine
|
|
Budget
€2,500,000
Worldwide Gross
$664,185
Production
Negativ, Ceská Televize, Pallas Film
Also known as
Alois Nebel, Aloïs Nebel, Αλόις Νέμπελ, Алоис Небель и его призраки, アロイス・ネーベル, 卡夫卡列車, 捷克列车员