Poster of Alois Nebel
Рейтинги
6.7 IMDb Rating: 6.6
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Alois Nebel

Alois Nebel

Alois Nebel 18+
Synopsis

A train dispatcher encounters a mute stranger who appears out of nowhere, and finds himself mysteriously involved with a murder in Poland.
Alois Nebel - trailer
Country Germany / Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 4 September 2011
Release date
19 April 2012 Russia Русский репортаж
19 April 2012 Belarus
2 July 2013 China
29 September 2011 Czechia
14 March 2012 France
12 December 2013 Germany
4 September 2011 Italy
19 April 2012 Kazakhstan
16 February 2012 Slovakia
19 April 2012 Ukraine
Budget €2,500,000
Worldwide Gross $664,185
Production Negativ, Ceská Televize, Pallas Film
Also known as
Alois Nebel, Aloïs Nebel, Αλόις Νέμπελ, Алоис Небель и его призраки, アロイス・ネーベル, 卡夫卡列車, 捷克列车员
Director
Tomás Lunák
Cast
Miroslav Krobot
Leoš Noha
Karel Roden
Alois Švehlík
Ondřej Malý
Alois Nebel - trailer
Alois Nebel - клип: vaclav neckar & umakart pulnocni
