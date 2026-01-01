Menu
Kinoafisha Films Les Misérables Les Misérables Awards

Awards and nominations of Les Misérables 2012

Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Song
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Production Design
Winner
Best Make Up/Hair
Winner
Best Production Design
Winner
Best Make Up/Hair
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
 Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
