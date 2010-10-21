Menu
Рейтинги
5.9 IMDb Rating: 4.8
Main Street

Main Street

Main Street 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 21 October 2010
21 October 2010 Russia 16+
21 October 2010 Kazakhstan
21 October 2010 USA
21 October 2010 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $26,011
Production 1984 Private Defense Contractors, Annapurna Productions, Fixed Point Films
Also known as
Main Street, Bom Demais pra Ser Verdade, Calle principal, Fő utca, Glavna ulica, Główna ulica, Main St., Main Street - L'uomo del futuro, O xenos, Peatänav, Ο ξένος, Главната улица, Главная улица, ストレンジャー
Director
John Doyle
Cast
Colin Firth
Orlando Bloom
Amber Tamblyn
Patricia Clarkson
Andrew McCarthy
Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Harris Parker This city like many in America, has come to a rough moment in its history. A city after all is just a collection of houses and buildings, hopes and dreams that depend on the fortune and determination and fate of its residents. The future, uncertain at best can be fearful or full of promise. It's all in how you see it..."
Main Street - trailer
Main Street Trailer
Main Street - trailer 2
Main Street Trailer 2
