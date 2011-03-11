Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Lord of the Dance in 3D
Lord of the Dance in 3D
Lord of the Dance in 3D
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Musical
Synopsis
Tells a timeless story based on Irish folklore of good versus evil, & through the media of dance & music it is understood and appreciated by every culture.
Expand
Lord of the Dance in 3D
trailer
trailer
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
11 March 2011
Release date
27 October 2011
Russia
НеваФильм Emotion
6+
27 October 2011
Kazakhstan
4 November 2011
Lithuania
27 October 2011
Ukraine
MPAA
G
Worldwide Gross
$309,951
Production
ITN Factual Productions, Nineteen Fifteen Productions
Also known as
Lord of the Dance in 3D, Lord of the Dance 3D, Deju pavēlnieks 3D, Sokiu karalius 3D
Director
Marcus Viner
Cast
Michael Flatley
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Lord of the Dance in 3D
7.5
Pina
(2011)
7.9
Peter Gabriel: New Blood - Live in London in 3Dimensions
(2011)
Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Lord of the Dance in 3D
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
2026, South Korea / USA, Documentary, Music
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Uvolit Zhoru
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree