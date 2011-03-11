Menu
Synopsis

Tells a timeless story based on Irish folklore of good versus evil, & through the media of dance & music it is understood and appreciated by every culture.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 11 March 2011
Release date
27 October 2011 Russia НеваФильм Emotion 6+
27 October 2011 Kazakhstan
4 November 2011 Lithuania
27 October 2011 Ukraine
MPAA G
Worldwide Gross $309,951
Production ITN Factual Productions, Nineteen Fifteen Productions
Also known as
Lord of the Dance in 3D, Lord of the Dance 3D, Deju pavēlnieks 3D, Sokiu karalius 3D
Director
Marcus Viner
Cast
Michael Flatley
Film Trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
