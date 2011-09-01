Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Gora samocvetov 6
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Gora samocvetov 6

Gora samocvetov 6

18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Gora samocvetov 6 - trailer
Gora samocvetov 6  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 1 September 2011
Release date
1 September 2011 Russia Панорама Кино
1 September 2011 Belarus
1 September 2011 Kazakhstan
1 September 2011 Ukraine
Director
Yelena Chernova
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Gora samocvetov 6
Gora samotsvetov 6.9
Gora samotsvetov (2006)
Gora samocvetov 5 5.4
Gora samocvetov 5 (2010)
Gora samocvetov 4 5.5
Gora samocvetov 4 (2008)
Gora samocvetov 2 0.0
Gora samocvetov 2 (2007)
Gora samocvetov 3 5.2
Gora samocvetov 3 (2007)
Veschiy son 0.0
Veschiy son (2017)
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 14 4.1
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 14 (2015)

Cartoon rating

6.1
Rate 12 votes
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Gora samocvetov 6 - trailer
Gora samocvetov 6 Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more