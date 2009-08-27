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Gora samocvetov 4
5.5
Gora samocvetov 4
, 2008
Russia / Animation / 18+
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5.5
Animated film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 5 minutes
Production year
2008
World premiere
27 August 2009
Release date
27 August 2009
Russia
Панорама Кино
27 August 2009
Belarus
27 August 2009
Kazakhstan
27 August 2009
Ukraine
Cartoon rating
5.5
Rate
10
votes
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