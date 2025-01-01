Menu
On the Waterfront Awards
Awards and nominations of On the Waterfront 1954
Academy Awards, USA 1955
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1955
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Cinematography - Black and White
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1955
Best Foreign Actor
Winner
Best Film from any Source
Nominee
Most Promising Newcomer to Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1954
Silver Lion
Winner
OCIC Award
Winner
Pasinetti Award
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
