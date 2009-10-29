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Poster of The Island Inside
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Island Inside
6.3

The Island Inside

, 2009
La Isla interior
Spain / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Island Inside
6.3

Cast

Candela Peña
Coral
Alberto San Juan
Alberto San Juan
Martín
Cristina Marcos
Gracia
Geraldine Chaplin
Geraldine Chaplin
Victoria
Emy Cazorla
Sara
Celso Bugallo
Celso Bugallo
Juan
Antonio de la Torre
Iván
Vicente Ayala
Raúl
Paola Bontempi
Paola Bontempi
Ana
Marta Rubio
Alicia
Director Dunia Ayaso, Félix Sabroso Cruz
Writer Dunia Ayaso, Félix Sabroso Cruz
Composer Lucas Vidal
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 1 July 2010
World premiere 29 October 2009
Release date
29 October 2009 Spain
9 April 2010 USA
Worldwide Gross $317,155
Production Ayaso y Sabroso, Canal Sur Televisión, La Mirada Producciones
Also known as
La isla interior, The Island Inside, Samotna wyspa, Остров внутри

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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