Skyfall Awards

Awards and nominations of Skyfall 2012

Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Song
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Latino Actor
Winner
Best WTF Moment
Nominee
 Best Shirtless Performance
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
