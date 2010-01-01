Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Soul Boy
7.3
Soul Boy - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Soul Boy
7.3

Soul Boy

, 2010
Soul Boy
Germany, Kenya / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Soul Boy
7.3
Soul Boy - trailer
Soul Boy  trailer

Cast

Samson Odhiambo
Frank Kimani
Leila Dayan Opou
Krysteen Savane
Tom Tykwer
Tom Tykwer
Joab Ogolla
Director Hawa Essuman, Tom Tykwer
Writer Billy Kahora
Composer Xaver von Treyer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Kenya
Runtime 1 hour 1 minute
Production year 2010
Online premiere 15 October 2010
World premiere 1 January 2010
Release date
24 February 2011 Russia Экспонента
24 February 2011 Belarus
1 January 2010 Germany
24 February 2011 Kazakhstan
4 March 2010 Kenya
1 January 2011 USA
24 February 2011 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $16,211
Production One Fine Day Films, Anno's Africa, Ginger Ink Films
Also known as
Soul Boy, Chłopiec, który szukał duszy, Ловец душ

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Soul Boy - trailer
Soul Boy Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Soul Boy

Germany 09: 13 Short Films About the State of the Nation
Germany 09: 13 Short Films About the State of the Nation Drama
2009, Germany
6.0
Three
Three Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2010, Germany
5.0
The International
The International Drama, Thriller
2008, USA / Germany
6.0
The Princess and the Warrior
The Princess and the Warrior Drama, Romantic
2000, Germany
7.0
Heaven
Heaven Crime, Romantic, Drama
2002, USA / Germany / France / Great Britain / Italy
6.0
Run Lola Run
Run Lola Run Drama, Thriller
1998, Germany
7.0
A Hologram for the King
A Hologram for the King Drama
2015, Germany / USA
6.0
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer Thriller, Drama
2006, Germany / France / Spain / USA
7.0
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more