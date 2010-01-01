Cast
Cast and Crew
Writer
Billy Kahora
Composer
Xaver von Treyer
Film details
Country
Germany / Kenya
Runtime
1 hour 1 minute
Production year
2010
Online premiere
15 October 2010
World premiere
1 January 2010
Release date
|24 February 2011
|Russia
| Экспонента
|
|24 February 2011
|Belarus
|
|
|1 January 2010
|Germany
|
|
|24 February 2011
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|4 March 2010
|Kenya
|
|
|1 January 2011
|USA
|
|
|24 February 2011
|Ukraine
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$16,211
Production
One Fine Day Films, Anno's Africa, Ginger Ink Films
Also known as
Soul Boy, Chłopiec, który szukał duszy, Ловец душ