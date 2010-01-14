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Poster of Nanga Parbat
6.5
Nanga Parbat - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Nanga Parbat
6.5

Nanga Parbat

, 2010
Nanga Parbat
Germany / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Nanga Parbat
6.5
Nanga Parbat - trailer
Nanga Parbat  trailer

Synopsis

Drama about the tragic Nanga Parbat expedition by the two Messner brothers in 1970, on which Reinhold Messners younger brother Günther died.

Cast

Florian Stetter
Andreas Tobias
Karl Markovics
Karl Markovics
Steffen Schroeder
Jule Ronstedt
Lena Stolze
Director Joseph Vilsmaier
Writer Reinhard Klooss, Sven Severin
Composer Gustavo Santaolalla
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 14 January 2010
Release date
14 January 2010 Germany
Budget €7,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,593,419
Production Perathon Film-und Fernsehproduktions GmbH
Also known as
Nanga Parbat, Nanga Parbat - L'ascension extrême, Nangaparbats, Нанга Парбат, Нанга-Парбат, ヒマラヤ　運命の山

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Nanga Parbat - trailer
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