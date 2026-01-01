Menu
Awards and nominations of Boogie Nights 1997

Academy Awards, USA 1998 Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Breakthrough Performance
Winner
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1997 Toronto International Film Festival 1997
Metro Media Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
