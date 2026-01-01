Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Boogie Nights
Boogie Nights Awards
Awards and nominations of Boogie Nights 1997
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Breakthrough Performance
Winner
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1997
Metro Media Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree