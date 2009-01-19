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Poster of White Lightnin'
7.3
Kinoafisha Films White Lightnin'
7.3

White Lightnin'

, 2009
White Lightnin'
Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Poster of White Lightnin'
7.3

Cast

Edward Hogg
Jesco White
Edward Hogg
Jesco White
Edward Hogg
Jesco White
Kirk Bovill
Long
Owen Campbell
Young Jesco
Stephen Lester
Doctor
Muse Watson
D. Ray White
Carrie Fisher
Carrie Fisher
Cilla
Wallace Merck
Edgar Hudd
Stephanie Astalos-Jones
Birty Mae
Steve Nicolson
Vernon
Damian Samuels
MC
Director Dominic Murphy
Writer Eddy Moretti, Dominic Murphy, Shane Smith
Composer Nick Zinner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 19 January 2009
Release date
19 January 2009 Russia 16+
19 January 2009 Kazakhstan
19 January 2009 USA
19 January 2009 Ukraine
Production Film and Music Entertainment (F&ME), Mainframe Productions, The Salt Company International
Also known as
White Lightnin', Sa-eghe e Sefid, Просветления Уайта

Film rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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