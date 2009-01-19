Cast
Owen Campbell
Young Jesco
Stephanie Astalos-Jones
Birty Mae
Cast and Crew
Director
Dominic Murphy
Writer
Eddy Moretti, Dominic Murphy, Shane Smith
Composer
Nick Zinner
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
19 January 2009
Release date
|19 January 2009
|Russia
|
|16+
|19 January 2009
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|19 January 2009
|USA
|
|
|19 January 2009
|Ukraine
|
|
Production
Film and Music Entertainment (F&ME), Mainframe Productions, The Salt Company International
Also known as
White Lightnin', Sa-eghe e Sefid, Просветления Уайта