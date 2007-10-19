A comedy that spoofs the inspirational sports movies, The Comebacks tells the story of an out-of-luck coach, Lambeau Fields, who takes a rag-tag bunch of college misfits and drives them towards the football championships. In the process, this life-long loser discovers that he is a winner after all by redeeming himself, saving his relationship with his family and friends, and finding that there is indeed, no "I" in "team"!
The Comebacks, Sports Movie, Comebacks, Il peggior allenatore del mondo, Los futboleros, Nevykeliu komanda, Regreso a la fama - El perdedor, Spordifilm, Sportowy film, Tuti lúzerek, Um Time de Malucos, Мстители, Отмъстителите, 鉄板スポーツ伝説
VinceHey coach. Name is Vince. I'm just a bartender from Philly whose only dream is to play ball. It's all I got left after I lost my job teaching, and my wife left me. Like my alcoholic father used to say before he passed on, "A man can only take so much failure!" I'll give you everything I got. What do you say coach?
Lambeau "Coach" FieldsI say you can add "Did not make the football team" to your list of woes.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.