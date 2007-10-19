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Poster of The Comebacks
4.9
Kinoafisha Films The Comebacks
4.9

The Comebacks

, 2007
The Comebacks
USA / Sport, Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Comebacks
4.9

Synopsis

A comedy that spoofs the inspirational sports movies, The Comebacks tells the story of an out-of-luck coach, Lambeau Fields, who takes a rag-tag bunch of college misfits and drives them towards the football championships. In the process, this life-long loser discovers that he is a winner after all by redeeming himself, saving his relationship with his family and friends, and finding that there is indeed, no "I" in "team"!

Cast

David Koechner
David Koechner
Lambeau "Coach" Fields
Carl Weathers
Carl Weathers
Freddie Wiseman
Melora Hardin
Melora Hardin
Barb Fields
Matthew Lawrence
Lance Truman
Brooke Nevin
Michelle Fields
Nick Searcy
Nick Searcy
Mr. Truman
George Back
Buddy Boy
Jackie Long
Jackie Long
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper
Robert Ri'chard
Aseel Tare
Noureen DeWulf
Noureen DeWulf
Jizminder Featherfoot
Jesse Garcia
Jorge Juanson
Director Tom Brady
Writer Ed Yeager, Joey Gutierrez, John Aboud, Michael Colton
Composer Christopher Lennertz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 8 July 2008
World premiere 19 October 2007
Release date
19 October 2007 Russia 12+
17 September 2008 France
18 September 2008 Germany
1 August 2008 Italy
19 October 2007 Kazakhstan
19 October 2007 USA
19 October 2007 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $13,539,154
Production Fox Atomic, Tapestry Films
Also known as
The Comebacks, Sports Movie, Comebacks, Il peggior allenatore del mondo, Los futboleros, Nevykeliu komanda, Regreso a la fama - El perdedor, Spordifilm, Sportowy film, Tuti lúzerek, Um Time de Malucos, Мстители, Отмъстителите, 鉄板スポーツ伝説

Film rating

4.9
Rate 15 votes
4.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Vince Hey coach. Name is Vince. I'm just a bartender from Philly whose only dream is to play ball. It's all I got left after I lost my job teaching, and my wife left me. Like my alcoholic father used to say before he passed on, "A man can only take so much failure!" I'll give you everything I got. What do you say coach?
Lambeau "Coach" Fields I say you can add "Did not make the football team" to your list of woes.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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