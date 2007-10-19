Vince Hey coach. Name is Vince. I'm just a bartender from Philly whose only dream is to play ball. It's all I got left after I lost my job teaching, and my wife left me. Like my alcoholic father used to say before he passed on, "A man can only take so much failure!" I'll give you everything I got. What do you say coach?

Lambeau "Coach" Fields I say you can add "Did not make the football team" to your list of woes.