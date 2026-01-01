Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Nick Searcy
Nick Searcy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Searcy
Nick Searcy
Nick Searcy
Date of Birth
7 March 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
From the Earth to the Moon
(1998)
8.3
Cast Away
(2000)
8.2
Justified
(2010)
Filmography
The Perfect Couple
Drama, Crime, Detective
2024, USA
6.3
Reagan
Reagan
Biography, Drama, History
2024, USA
6.6
Muzzle
Muzzle
Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Terror on the Prairie
Terror on the Prairie
Western
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
The Old Way
The Old Way
Action, Western
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
The Hot Zone
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2019, USA
7.2
The Best of Enemies
The Best of Enemies
Drama, Biography, History
2019, USA
5.6
Destined to Ride
Destined to Ride
Adventure, Family
2018, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree