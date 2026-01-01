Menu
Awards and nominations of Quiz Show 1994

Academy Awards, USA 1995 Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995 BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
