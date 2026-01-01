Menu
Awards and nominations of Quiz Show 1994
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
