Kinoafisha
Films
Julia
Julia Awards
Awards and nominations of Julia 1977
Academy Awards, USA 1978
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1979
Best Film
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Best Cinematography
Winner
Best Screenplay
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Production Design/Art Direction
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Direction
Nominee
Best Film Editing
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
