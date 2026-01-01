Menu
Awards and nominations of The Help 2011

Academy Awards, USA 2012 Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Movie
Nominee
 Best Cast
Nominee
 Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Dirtbag
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
