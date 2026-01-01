Menu
Awards and nominations of Death Becomes Her 1992

Academy Awards, USA 1993 Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1993 Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993 BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Special Effects
Winner
Best Special Effects
Winner
