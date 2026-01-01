Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Fargo Fargo Awards

Awards and nominations of Fargo 1995

Academy Awards, USA 1997 Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1996 Cannes Film Festival 1996
Best Director
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997 BAFTA Awards 1997
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dobryy doktor
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Confession
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
Father Mother Sister Brother
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
CrazyMinded
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more