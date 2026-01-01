Menu
Fargo
Fargo Awards
Awards and nominations of Fargo 1995
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1996
Best Director
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
