Country Great Britain
Runtime 29 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 4 August 2004
Release date
25 December 2004 Russia 0+
4 August 2004 Great Britain
25 December 2004 Kazakhstan
25 December 2004 Ukraine
Production British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Jack Frost Productions, Zoo Films
Also known as
The Tale of Jack Frost, Cidri Bence története, Jack Frost - Der kleine Eisprinz, Ο παγωμένος Τζακ
Director
Neil Graham
Alastair Swinnerton
Cast
Hugh Laurie
Hugh Laurie
Gary Martin
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
