Films
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Awards
Awards and nominations of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 2000
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best International Feature Film
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Foreign Film
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Costume Design
Winner
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Fight
Winner
Best Movie
Nominee
Breakthrough Female Performance
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2000
People's Choice Award
Winner
