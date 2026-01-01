Menu
Kinoafisha Films Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Awards

Awards and nominations of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 2000

Academy Awards, USA 2001 Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best International Feature Film
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Foreign Film
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Costume Design
Winner
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Fight
Winner
Best Movie
Nominee
 Breakthrough Female Performance
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2000 Toronto International Film Festival 2000
People's Choice Award
Winner
