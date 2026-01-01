Menu
Awards and nominations of Winter's Bone 2010

Academy Awards, USA 2011 Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2010 Sundance Film Festival 2010
Dramatic
Winner
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award
Winner
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2010 Berlin International Film Festival 2010
Forum
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Tagesspiegel"
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
