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Filmography
Madeleine Lambert
Madeleine Lambert
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madeleine Lambert
Madeleine Lambert
Madeleine Lambert
Date of Birth
7 May 1892
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
24 July 1977
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
Les liaisons dangereuses
(1959)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1959
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.9
Les liaisons dangereuses
Liaisons dangereuses, Les
Drama
1959, Italy / France
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