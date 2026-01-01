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Madeleine Lambert Madeleine Lambert
Kinoafisha Persons Madeleine Lambert

Madeleine Lambert

Madeleine Lambert

Date of Birth
7 May 1892
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
24 July 1977
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Les liaisons dangereuses 6.9
Les liaisons dangereuses (1959)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Les liaisons dangereuses 6.9
Les liaisons dangereuses Liaisons dangereuses, Les
Drama 1959, Italy / France
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