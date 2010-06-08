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6.0
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Another Sky
6.0
Another Sky
, 2010
Drugoe nebo
Russia / Drama / 18+
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6.0
Synopsis
When a father and son from the Uzbek steppe move to Moscow in search of the boy's missing mother they are condemned to the lot of the 'gastarbeiter'.
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Cast
Khabib Bufares
Mithra Zahedi
Amirza Muhamadi
Director
Dmitri Mamulia
Writer
Dmitri Mamulia
,
Leonid Sitov
Composer
Anna Muzychenko
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
8 June 2010
Release date
28 October 2010
Russia
ЛеопАрт
18+
28 October 2010
Belarus
28 October 2010
Kazakhstan
28 October 2010
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$1,919
Production
Arsen Gottlieb Production, Metronome Films
Also known as
Drugoe nebo, Another Sky, Drugo nebo, Inne niebo, Другое небо
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Film rating
6.0
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
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Best Russian Films
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