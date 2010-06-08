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Poster of Another Sky
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Another Sky
6.0

Another Sky

, 2010
Drugoe nebo
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Another Sky
6.0

Synopsis

When a father and son from the Uzbek steppe move to Moscow in search of the boy's missing mother they are condemned to the lot of the 'gastarbeiter'.

Cast

Khabib Bufares
Mithra Zahedi
Amirza Muhamadi
Director Dmitri Mamulia
Writer Dmitri Mamulia, Leonid Sitov
Composer Anna Muzychenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 8 June 2010
Release date
28 October 2010 Russia ЛеопАрт 18+
28 October 2010 Belarus
28 October 2010 Kazakhstan
28 October 2010 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,919
Production Arsen Gottlieb Production, Metronome Films
Also known as
Drugoe nebo, Another Sky, Drugo nebo, Inne niebo, Другое небо

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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