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About
Filmography
Michael Feifer
Michael Feifer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Feifer
Michael Feifer
Michael Feifer
Date of Birth
11 September 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.5
A Nanny's Revenge
(2024)
5.8
Abandoned
(2010)
5.3
Gacy: Serial Killer Next Door
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Horror
Thriller
Western
Year
All
2024
2022
2012
2010
2008
All
9
Films
9
Director
8
Actor
1
Writer
6
Producer
8
Composer
1
6.5
A Nanny's Revenge
A Nanny's Revenge
Drama
2024, USA
5.3
Gacy: Serial Killer Next Door
Gacy: Serial Killer Next Door
Horror
2024, USA
Watch trailer
3.5
Desperate Riders
Desperate Riders
Western
2022, USA
4.6
Gabe the Cupid Dog
Gabe the Cupid Dog
Comedy, Family
2012, USA
4.5
Wyatt Earp's Revenge
Wyatt Earp's Revenge
Drama, Western
2012, USA
5.8
Abandoned
Abandoned
Action, Thriller, Drama, Detective
2010, USA
Watch trailer
3.5
Groupie
Groupie
Crime, Detective, Thriller
2010, USA
4.1
B.T.K.
B.T.K.
Horror
2008, USA
3.9
The Boston Strangler: The Untold Story
Boston Strangler: The Untold Story
Thriller, Crime
2008, USA
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