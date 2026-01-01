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Michael Feifer Michael Feifer
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Feifer

Michael Feifer

Michael Feifer

Date of Birth
11 September 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

A Nanny's Revenge 6.5
A Nanny's Revenge (2024)
Abandoned 5.8
Abandoned (2010)
Gacy: Serial Killer Next Door 5.3
Gacy: Serial Killer Next Door (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Nanny's Revenge 6.5
A Nanny's Revenge A Nanny's Revenge
Drama 2024, USA
Gacy: Serial Killer Next Door 5.3
Gacy: Serial Killer Next Door Gacy: Serial Killer Next Door
Horror 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Desperate Riders 3.5
Desperate Riders Desperate Riders
Western 2022, USA
Gabe the Cupid Dog 4.6
Gabe the Cupid Dog Gabe the Cupid Dog
Comedy, Family 2012, USA
Wyatt Earp's Revenge 4.5
Wyatt Earp's Revenge Wyatt Earp's Revenge
Drama, Western 2012, USA
Abandoned 5.8
Abandoned Abandoned
Action, Thriller, Drama, Detective 2010, USA
Watch trailer
Groupie 3.5
Groupie Groupie
Crime, Detective, Thriller 2010, USA
B.T.K. 4.1
B.T.K. B.T.K.
Horror 2008, USA
The Boston Strangler: The Untold Story 3.9
The Boston Strangler: The Untold Story Boston Strangler: The Untold Story
Thriller, Crime 2008, USA
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