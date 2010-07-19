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Poster of Psychosis
3.9
Kinoafisha Films Psychosis
3.9

Psychosis

, 2010
Psychosis
Great Britain / Crime, Horror, Detective / 18+
Poster of Psychosis
3.9

Synopsis

A serial killer unleashes his blood lust at a remote environmental-camp. Years later a horror novelist relocates to rural England and is plagued to the point of madness by horrific hauntings of a massacre.

Cast

Charisma Carpenter
Charisma Carpenter
Susan
Paul Sculfor
David
Ricci Harnett
Peck
Sean Chapman
Detective Sergeant
Justin Hawkins
Josh
Ty Glaser
Emily
Richard Raynesford
Charles
Bernard Kay
Reverend Swan
Katrena Rochell
Helena
Darren J. Bransford
Giro
Director Reg Traviss
Writer Reg Traviss, Michael Armstrong
Composer Scott Shields
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 19 July 2010
Release date
19 July 2010 Great Britain
MPAA R
Budget $1,200,000
Production Kingsway Films, Red Sparrow
Also known as
Psychosis, Psychosis - L'incubo della scrittrice, Psychosis: La Mort dans l'Ame, Una casa en las afueras, Vivid, Εφιάλτες, Психоз, Psychosis AUS

Film rating

3.9
Rate 15 votes
3.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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