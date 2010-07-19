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Psychosis
3.9
Psychosis
, 2010
Psychosis
Great Britain / Crime, Horror, Detective / 18+
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3.9
Synopsis
A serial killer unleashes his blood lust at a remote environmental-camp. Years later a horror novelist relocates to rural England and is plagued to the point of madness by horrific hauntings of a massacre.
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Cast
Charisma Carpenter
Susan
Paul Sculfor
David
Ricci Harnett
Peck
Sean Chapman
Detective Sergeant
Justin Hawkins
Josh
Ty Glaser
Emily
Richard Raynesford
Charles
Bernard Kay
Reverend Swan
Katrena Rochell
Helena
Darren J. Bransford
Giro
Director
Reg Traviss
Writer
Reg Traviss
,
Michael Armstrong
Composer
Scott Shields
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
19 July 2010
Release date
19 July 2010
Great Britain
MPAA
R
Budget
$1,200,000
Production
Kingsway Films, Red Sparrow
Also known as
Psychosis, Psychosis - L'incubo della scrittrice, Psychosis: La Mort dans l'Ame, Una casa en las afueras, Vivid, Εφιάλτες, Психоз, Psychosis AUS
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Film rating
3.9
Rate
15
votes
3.6
IMDb
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Showtimes
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