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5.4
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The Family Tree
5.4
The Family Tree
, 2010
The Family Tree
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
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5.4
The Family Tree
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
A mother and wife stricken with memory loss allows a dysfunctional family a second chance at harmony and happiness.
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Cast
Christina Hendricks
Alicia Bouche
Rachael Leigh Cook
Rachel Levy
Britt Robertson
Kelly Burnett
Madeline Zima
Selma Blair
Dermot Mulroney
Jack Burnett
Gabrielle Anwar
Nina Fouts
Hope Davis
Bunnie Burnett
Max Thieriot
Eric Burnett
Christopher Bradley
Bobby Overmier
Chi McBride
Simon Krebs
Keith Carradine
Reverend Diggs
Director
Vivi Friedman
Writer
Mark Lisson
Composer
Stacey Hersh
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
26 August 2011
Release date
26 August 2011
Russia
16+
26 August 2011
Kazakhstan
26 September 2011
USA
26 August 2011
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$6,035
Production
Driving Lessons
Also known as
The Family Tree, A családfa, Aile Ağacı, Driving Lessons, Drzewo genealogiczne, Happy Together, Merita sa lupti, Mesto pod suncem, Nuclear Family, Questioni di famiglia, Soy Ağacı, Uma Família Nada Comum, Семейное дерево
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
12
votes
5.4
IMDb
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The Family Tree
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