Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Family Tree
5.4
The Family Tree - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Family Tree
5.4

The Family Tree

, 2010
The Family Tree
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Family Tree
5.4
The Family Tree - Trailer
The Family Tree  Trailer

Synopsis

A mother and wife stricken with memory loss allows a dysfunctional family a second chance at harmony and happiness.

Cast

Christina Hendricks
Christina Hendricks
Alicia Bouche
Rachael Leigh Cook
Rachael Leigh Cook
Rachel Levy
Britt Robertson
Britt Robertson
Kelly Burnett
Madeline Zima
Madeline Zima
Selma Blair
Selma Blair
Dermot Mulroney
Dermot Mulroney
Jack Burnett
Gabrielle Anwar
Gabrielle Anwar
Nina Fouts
Hope Davis
Hope Davis
Bunnie Burnett
Max Thieriot
Max Thieriot
Eric Burnett
Christopher Bradley
Bobby Overmier
Chi McBride
Chi McBride
Simon Krebs
Keith Carradine
Reverend Diggs
Director Vivi Friedman
Writer Mark Lisson
Composer Stacey Hersh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 26 August 2011
Release date
26 August 2011 Russia 16+
26 August 2011 Kazakhstan
26 September 2011 USA
26 August 2011 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $6,035
Production Driving Lessons
Also known as
The Family Tree, A családfa, Aile Ağacı, Driving Lessons, Drzewo genealogiczne, Happy Together, Merita sa lupti, Mesto pod suncem, Nuclear Family, Questioni di famiglia, Soy Ağacı, Uma Família Nada Comum, Семейное дерево

Film rating

5.4
Rate 12 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Family Tree - Trailer
The Family Tree Trailer
The Family Tree - Trailer 2
The Family Tree Trailer 2
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Family Tree

Mothers and Daughters
Mothers and Daughters Drama
2016, USA
4.0
Dirty Grandpa
Dirty Grandpa Comedy
2015, USA
6.0
I Don't Know How She Does It
I Don't Know How She Does It Comedy
2011, USA
5.0
Jolene
Jolene Drama
2008, USA
6.0
Storytelling
Storytelling Comedy, Drama
2001, USA
6.0
Struck by Lightning
Struck by Lightning Drama, Comedy
2012, USA
6.0
A Dog's Purpose
A Dog's Purpose Drama, Comedy
2017, USA
7.0
Bad Santa 2
Bad Santa 2 Comedy
2016, USA
5.0
Inhale
Inhale Drama
2010, USA
7.0
August: Osage County
August: Osage County Comedy, Drama
2013, USA
7.0
About Fate
About Fate Comedy
2022, USA
6.0
The Fight Before Christmas
The Fight Before Christmas Comedy
2021, USA
4.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more