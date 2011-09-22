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6.1
Kinoafisha
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Kadencii
6.1
Kadencii
, 2010
Russia / Drama / 18+
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6.1
Kadencii
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Ingeborga Dapkunaite
Polina Kutepova
Mariya Mironova
Klavdiya Korshunova
Irina Hamdohova
Aleksey Serebryakov
Andrey Smolyakov
Aleksandr Golubev
Nikolay Khomeriki
Viktor Matizen
Director
Ivan Savelev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
22 September 2011
Release date
22 September 2011
Russia
Ин Моушн
22 September 2011
Belarus
22 September 2011
Kazakhstan
22 September 2011
Ukraine
Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
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