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Poster of Kadencii
6.1
Kadencii - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Kadencii
6.1

Kadencii

, 2010
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Kadencii
6.1
Kadencii - Trailer
Kadencii  Trailer

Cast

Ingeborga Dapkunaite
Ingeborga Dapkunaite
Polina Kutepova
Polina Kutepova
Mariya Mironova
Mariya Mironova
Klavdiya Korshunova
Klavdiya Korshunova
Irina Hamdohova
Aleksey Serebryakov
Aleksey Serebryakov
Andrey Smolyakov
Andrey Smolyakov
Aleksandr Golubev
Aleksandr Golubev
Nikolay Khomeriki
Nikolay Khomeriki
Viktor Matizen
Director Ivan Savelev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 22 September 2011
Release date
22 September 2011 Russia Ин Моушн
22 September 2011 Belarus
22 September 2011 Kazakhstan
22 September 2011 Ukraine

Film rating

6.1
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Film Trailers

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Kadencii - Trailer
Kadencii Trailer
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Kadencii Promo
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