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5.4
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Klinch
5.4
Klinch
, 2015
Klinch
Russia / Drama / 18+
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5.4
Klinch
Trailer
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Cast
Aleksey Serebryakov
Asya Domskaya
Agrippina Steklova
Vyacheslav Evlantev
Maxim Lagashkin
Sergey Styopin
Ilya Chertov
Irina Lukovskaya
Aleksandr Vladimirovitsj Doronin
Shkol'nyy okhrannik
Director
Sergei Puskepalis
Writer
Aleksey Slapovskiy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
15 July 2015
Release date
15 July 2015
Russia
Cinema Prestige
16+
22 October 2015
Belarus
22 October 2015
Kazakhstan
22 October 2015
USA
22 October 2015
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$4,920
Also known as
Klinch, Клинч
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
13
votes
5.2
IMDb
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Best Russian Films
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Klinch
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