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Poster of Klinch
5.4
Klinch - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Klinch
5.4

Klinch

, 2015
Klinch
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Klinch
5.4
Klinch - Trailer
Klinch  Trailer

Cast

Aleksey Serebryakov
Aleksey Serebryakov
Asya Domskaya
Asya Domskaya
Agrippina Steklova
Agrippina Steklova
Vyacheslav Evlantev
Maxim Lagashkin
Maxim Lagashkin
Sergey Styopin
Sergey Styopin
Ilya Chertov
Irina Lukovskaya
Irina Lukovskaya
Aleksandr Vladimirovitsj Doronin
Aleksandr Vladimirovitsj Doronin
Shkol'nyy okhrannik
Director Sergei Puskepalis
Writer Aleksey Slapovskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 15 July 2015
Release date
15 July 2015 Russia Cinema Prestige 16+
22 October 2015 Belarus
22 October 2015 Kazakhstan
22 October 2015 USA
22 October 2015 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $4,920
Also known as
Klinch, Клинч

Film rating

5.4
Rate 13 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Klinch - Trailer
Klinch Trailer
Klinch - Soundtrack 2
Klinch Soundtrack 2
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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