Spartacus Awards

Awards and nominations of Spartacus 1960

Academy Awards, USA 1961 Academy Awards, USA 1961
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1961 Golden Globes, USA 1961
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1961 BAFTA Awards 1961
Best Film from any Source
Nominee
