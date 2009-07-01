Menu
Poster of Hard Times
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Hard Times

Hard Times

Holy Water 18+
Hard Times - trailer
Hard Times  trailer
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 5 February 2010
World premiere 1 July 2009
Release date
5 February 2010 Russia 18+
1 July 2009 Great Britain
18 March 2010 Greece
5 February 2010 Kazakhstan
5 February 2010 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $148,498
Production Centurion, Feature Productions
Also known as
Holy Water, Hard Times, Ab e Moghaddas, Agiasmos, Święta woda, Tiempos duros, Waters Rising, Αγιασμός, Ограбление века
Director
Tom Reeve
Cast
John Lynch
John Lynch
Cornelius Clark
Lochlann Ó Mearáin
Cian Barry
Cian Barry
Linda Hamilton
Linda Hamilton
Quotes
Podger Byrnes The American Swat Fellas, You should see the big fella they have with them. God! the big black fella he took out a big sniffer, and waived it all over me.
Donal O'Connell Yeagh! Well, will be seeing a lot more of that in prison!
Hard Times - trailer
Hard Times Trailer
