ProductionFront Street Pictures, Front Street Productions, Renaissance Films
Also known as
We Don't Live Here Anymore, La Tentación, Adulterio, Adultery, Aşk artık burada oturmuyor, Den menoume pia edo, Desencontros, Emme asu enää täällä, I giochi dei grandi, Już tu nie mieszkamy, Le chemin de nos foyers, Már nem lakunk itt, Me ei ela enam siin, Mes čia nebegyvename, Non abitiamo più qui, Nu mai locuim aici, Se barátság, se szerelem, Tentação, Wir leben nicht mehr hier, Ya no somos dos, Δε μένουμε πια εδώ, Мы здесь больше не живем, 夫以外の選択肢, 爱不再回来, 偷夫换妻
Film rating
4.9
Rate10 votes
6.2IMDb
Updated 13 December 2023
Quotes
[last lines]
Edith EvansI'm not leaving you because you're unfaith Hank, I'm leaving because I was.
Hank EvansLook, none of that matters any more. It's over. Isn't it? Isn't it, Edith?
Edith EvansYeah. It's over.
Hank EvansWell then, why leave now?
Edith EvansBecause I can.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.