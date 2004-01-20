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Poster of We Don't Live Here Anymore
4.9
Kinoafisha Films We Don't Live Here Anymore
4.9

We Don't Live Here Anymore

, 2004
We Don't Live Here Anymore
USA, Canada / Drama / 18+
Poster of We Don't Live Here Anymore
4.9

Cast

Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo
Jack Linden
Peter Krause
Peter Krause
Hank Evans
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts
Edith Evans
Sam Charles
Sean Linden
Laura Dern
Laura Dern
Terry Linden
Ginger Page
Natasha Linden
Jennifer Bishop
Sharon Evans
Jennifer Mawhinney
Audrey
Amber Rothwell
Lauren
Meg Roe
Lollipop Girl
Director John Curran
Writer Andre Dubus, Larry Gross
Composer Michael Convertino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 17 June 2005
World premiere 20 January 2004
Release date
2 December 2004 Russia 16+
14 July 2005 Australia
7 December 2005 France TP
17 June 2004 Great Britain
2 December 2004 Kazakhstan
20 January 2004 USA
2 December 2004 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $3,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,361,213
Production Front Street Pictures, Front Street Productions, Renaissance Films
Also known as
We Don't Live Here Anymore, La Tentación, Adulterio, Adultery, Aşk artık burada oturmuyor, Den menoume pia edo, Desencontros, Emme asu enää täällä, I giochi dei grandi, Już tu nie mieszkamy, Le chemin de nos foyers, Már nem lakunk itt, Me ei ela enam siin, Mes čia nebegyvename, Non abitiamo più qui, Nu mai locuim aici, Se barátság, se szerelem, Tentação, Wir leben nicht mehr hier, Ya no somos dos, Δε μένουμε πια εδώ, Мы здесь больше не живем, 夫以外の選択肢, 爱不再回来, 偷夫换妻

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 13 December 2023

Quotes

[last lines]
Edith Evans I'm not leaving you because you're unfaith Hank, I'm leaving because I was.
Hank Evans Look, none of that matters any more. It's over. Isn't it? Isn't it, Edith?
Edith Evans Yeah. It's over.
Hank Evans Well then, why leave now?
Edith Evans Because I can.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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