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Nat Pendleton Nat Pendleton
Kinoafisha Persons Nat Pendleton

Nat Pendleton

Nat Pendleton

Date of Birth
9 August 1895
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
12 October 1967
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

The Thin Man 8.3
The Thin Man (1934)
Manhattan Melodrama 7.6
Manhattan Melodrama (1934)
Lady for a Day 7.4
Lady for a Day (1933)

Filmography

The Crowd Roars 5.9
The Crowd Roars The Crowd Roars
Drama, Action 1938, USA
The Thin Man 8.3
The Thin Man The Thin Man
Comedy, Crime, Mystery 1934, USA
Manhattan Melodrama 7.6
Manhattan Melodrama Manhattan Melodrama
Crime, Drama, Romantic 1934, USA
Lady for a Day 7.4
Lady for a Day Lady For A Day
Comedy 1933, USA
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