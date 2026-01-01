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Filmography
Nat Pendleton
Nat Pendleton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nat Pendleton
Nat Pendleton
Nat Pendleton
Date of Birth
9 August 1895
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
12 October 1967
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.3
The Thin Man
(1934)
7.6
Manhattan Melodrama
(1934)
7.4
Lady for a Day
(1933)
Filmography
5.9
The Crowd Roars
The Crowd Roars
Drama, Action
1938, USA
8.3
The Thin Man
The Thin Man
Comedy, Crime, Mystery
1934, USA
7.6
Manhattan Melodrama
Manhattan Melodrama
Crime, Drama, Romantic
1934, USA
7.4
Lady for a Day
Lady For A Day
Comedy
1933, USA
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